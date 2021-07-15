Advertisement

Lexington Fire Department honors firefighters who helped at Fla. collapsed condo site

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Task Force One was greeted by the Lexington Fire Department along northbound I-75. The team was a part of the recovery efforts in Surfside, Florida.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio Task Force One was greeted by the Lexington Fire Department along northbound I-75. The team was a part of the recovery efforts in Surfside, Florida.

At times, the mission was overwhelmingly difficult, but through their life-changing experiences they all grew closer and stronger.

“I would say everyone of us has become a different person after this. We’ve all experienced these things together as a team,” Captain Ryan Hogsten said.

Hogsten says he was proud of his team’s efforts in Surfside.

“We, our team, accomplished and did a good job. We accomplished what we set out to do. So we’re happy to be heading home,” Hogsten said.

Seeing the support from his community also makes the trip back home well worth it.

“Just seeing family is going to be an amazing thing, you know I’ve got my second family here,” Hogsten said.

The second family he’s talking about is his family of first responders. Hogsten says he’s ready to be back working with them.

After arriving in Dayton with the rest of the team, Captain Hogsten will make his final journey back to Lexington to see his family.

