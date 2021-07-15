Advertisement

Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
For the first time in ten years, Kentucky Lottery's logo has a new look
Cynthiana man wins big on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm
We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing...
Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Latest News

Lexington native Josh Teater stares down a putt at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday.
Teater cards eagle, two double-bogeys in Barbasol opening round
Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
WATCH | Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant...
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant spreads
Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial
Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial