NKY mother-of-two escapes floodwaters, but apartment ‘ruined’

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman says she woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby and found herself knee-deep in water.

It happened early Wednesday in a Lakeside Park apartment leased by a woman named Heather, who did not wish to reveal her surname.

“I was terrified,” Heather said. “I didn’t know where to go because I didn’t have anywhere else to go.”

A mother of two, including a five-month-old, Heather says she got up to change the baby’s diaper when she noticed the bathroom floor was wet.

Initially, she thought the toilet had overflowed. Then she turned to walk out of her bedroom.

“And all of a sudden,” she said, “a big wave of water came at me, and by the time I could even get to my front door, the water was up to my knees.”

The water came through the wall in her living room, removing the baseboard, she says. “Every room in my house was knee-deep in water.”

She’s not the only one. Officials at Lakeside Apartments say 19 of their apartments and the management office flooded in a storm late Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall created high water conditions for drivers and damaged some residences and businesses in areas including Covington, Fort Wright, Erlanger and Elsmere, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Heather escaped with her children, what she had on her back and a baby diaper bag. That’s it.

The apartment management says they are working with the Red Cross to help residents find somewhere to stay.

The apartment’s owner, PLK Communities, has not responded to a request for comment.

Heather says the situation made her panic.

“My furniture, all the baby toys, all of my older son’s toys that were on the floor, all drenched in water, dirty water, mud-filled water,” she said.

Heather has renter’s insurance but explains it doesn’t cover flooding.

She says the unit is a total loss.

“It’s ruined, everything,” she said, “and no one is going to replace that.”

Heather is staying with a friend but she’s not sure where she’s going to go long term.

