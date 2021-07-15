Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Schools will be starting up next month, but what kinds of rules will students have to follow regarding COVID-19? Will the schools look different from last year?

Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts back August 26 and likely one of the biggest is will students have to wear masks?

Lincoln County Superintendent Mike Rowe says face coverings have not been required since the healthy at school mandates were rescinded in June.

At this time, it is a local district decision because he says Kentucky is a local control state and there are no mandates saying otherwise.

Julia Duncan is the principal at Stanford Elementary and says they know parents have questions, and that’s exactly why the start of school was pushed back to later in August.

“We are definitely keeping track of guidelines as they are released,” Duncan said. “We are watching, we are waiting, and as soon as we have information, we are going to share that with our families.”

Superintendent Rowe tells us that they’ve had summer schools and STEM classes since the guidelines were rescinded in June and they have not had any issues.

School officials in Lincoln County say the virtual option will still be available for parents, but they hope to welcome as many students back in the building as possible.

