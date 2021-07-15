Police looking into thefts from cars at Lexington country club

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington country club is hoping to identify a group of suspected thieves.

Greenbrier Golf and Country Club posted these pictures on Facebook:

They say these men broke into several cars Wednesday night. They blended in, wearing golf attire and interacting with people in the area.

One of the suspects worked as a lookout while the others broke into cars.

Greenbrier says they drove away in a Mercedes SUV then went to Best Buy and tried to buy laptops with stolen cards.

Officials if you notice anything suspicious, call Greenbrier management and police.

