Police looking into thefts from cars at Lexington country club

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington country club is hoping to identify a group of suspected thieves.

Greenbrier Golf and Country Club posted these pictures on Facebook:

They say these men broke into several cars Wednesday night. They blended in, wearing golf attire and interacting with people in the area.

One of the suspects worked as a lookout while the others broke into cars.

Greenbrier says they drove away in a Mercedes SUV then went to Best Buy and tried to buy laptops with stolen cards.

Officials if you notice anything suspicious, call Greenbrier management and police.

