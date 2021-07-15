Search underway for missing diver at LG&E power plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews are conducting a water rescue after a diver was reportedly sucked into a pump, according to MetroSafe.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie Highway shortly after 1 p.m., dispatchers said.

LG&E spokeswoman Chris Whelan said a two-person contract diving team consisting of a monitor and a diver were doing routine inspections when the monitor lost contact with the diver.

According to the company’s website, the Mill Creek Generation Station is LG&E’s largest coal-fired power plant. It sits on 544 acres and went into operation in 1972 to meet an unprecedented increase for energy in the Louisville area.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

This story will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.