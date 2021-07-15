Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say someone fired into a home in downtown Lexington around 3:15 Thursday morning.

It happened on Florida Street, off West 7th Street between Broadway and Limestone.

Several people were gathered at the home when police arrived.

Police say at least one person had minor injuries, but it’s unclear if any bullets actually hit that person, who was treated at the scene.

Witnesses gave officers a description of possible suspects, but police now believe those people may have been running from the scene like other bystanders.

If you have information on the case, you can submit your tip anonymously here.

