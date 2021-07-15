Advertisement

Some Kentucky school districts provide free school supplies for upcoming school year

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ESTILL CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Some schools across the state are giving students their school supplies for free.

Estill and Scott Counties are some of those districts.

Besides the pandemic, many families in the area were impacted by flooding.

“Even though some may struggle financially...we’ve still all been through a lot,” Shaye Walker, who works as the Estill Springs Elementary School Family Resource Center director. “Being able to say, we’re going to provide these supplies, that’s one thing we can take off their plate.”

Family resource officers there are helping them pick up the pieces by checking off their supplies list. They’re buying all of the items online in bulk.

The supplies are funded by federal relief funds provided during COVID-19.

Students will pick up their packets on the first day of school.

Michael Flynn, the resources coordinator at Estill County Middle School, said using the funds for this purpose helps all families.

“You have families that traditionally have never asked for assistance and need it now, but who would make other sacrifices so they don’t have to ask,” he said. “This is going to be a great opportunity....for families who have already sacrificed so much they’re not going to have to sacrifice more to get their kids to have school supplies.”

Several districts announced they won’t provide backpacks unless they’re specifically requested.

