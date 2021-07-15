Teater cards eagle, two double-bogeys in Barbasol opening round

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Local golf favorite Josh Teater carded an opening-round -3 on the first day of the Barbarsol Championship.

Teater, a Lexington native, had an eagle on the par-5 number five at Champions at Keene Trace. Teater led as he made the turn with a five-under 31.

Despite birdies at 11 and 15, the former Morehead golfer double-bogeyed 10 and 18 to open the tournament with a 69.

“I did a lot of good things. I putted well, but there’s a bad taste in my mouth,” Teater said after the round. “Dinner’s not going to taste as good tonight.”

“You can’t make that many mistakes and have a chance,” Teater said.

The Barbasol Championship is being played for the third time at Champions at Keene Trace. Teater is scheduled to tee it up for the second round at 12:45 on Friday.

