‘This will be a nice family-oriented thing to do’: The Pinball Museum of Corbin to open in August

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are a fan of one classic game, you will want to plan to a trip to Southeastern Kentucky pretty soon.

“Pinball has been around since theoretically the 1800s. If you come to the museum, we’ll have the whole history on the wall, but there’s a lot of things about pinball. It’s history all through our lives,” said Business Owner Jim Bruso. “I mean pinball first was illegal, because it was gambling, then it was proven to be a skill.”

An opportunity for beginners and seasoned players alike to play is what inspired Bruso to bring the Pinball Museum of Corbin to the area.

“Basically you press the start button, pull the plunger you get the ball out and you just basically hit the ball with the flippers,” he said.

Doors are expected to open August 1st. Bruso says the museum will feature more than 65 pinball machines and various arcade games.

“I’m doing a LED conversion on this older machine, kinda brightens them up. Makes them look a little more modern, look better overall when we’re finished with it. So it’s brighter and looks like a more modern approach,” said Pinball Technician William Foley. “It’s been a lot of fun so far. Getting to go to the auctions and pick out machines and work on them and fix them, make them look nice and clean up and so far it’s just been a lot of fun.”

The museum will serve as a place for people to come out, have fun and play for hours.

“There’s more for families to do. This will be a nice family oriented thing to do. You can come in and pay and turn everybody loose and play, and bowl, pinball…arcades,” he said.

Bruso says the museum will also feature limited edition machines and he is excited for the space to open.

For more information on the museum, you can visit The Pinball Museum of Corbin on Facebook.

