Watch party in Frankfort for notorious Kentucky heist featured on Netflix

A notorious Kentucky heist is now being featured in a Netflix docuseries.
A notorious Kentucky heist is now being featured in a Netflix docuseries.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A notorious Kentucky heist is now being featured in a Netflix docuseries.

Episodes five and six of ‘Heist,’ called ‘The Bourbon King,’ focus on Pappygate, when bottles of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon were stolen and then found in Franklin County.

Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County

Wednesday night there was a watch party to see the new series. We talked to Gilbert ‘Toby’ Curtsinger, the ringleader of Pappygate, who is also featured in the series.

“There’s a whole lot more that a lot of people don’t know,” Curtsinger said. “It’s a little nerve wracking and still a little scary but after going on seven years it’s a little easier to talk about you know, I can laugh about it. I was bitter for a little while but as they say time heals a lot of things.”

The Netflix series also features a stolen armored car with millions of dollars in Las Vegas, and the theft of more than $7 million at the Miami International Airport.

