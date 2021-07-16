Advertisement

3 local brothers open Kentucky’s first Black-owned bourbon distillery

Victor, Chris, Bryson Yarbrough open Brough Brothers Distillery in Park Hill neighborhood
By Phylicia Ashley
Jul. 15, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three brothers, one dream and a brand new distillery.

Born and raised in Louisville, the Yarbrough brothers left to work, live and serve in the U.S. Army around the world. But to succeed and make a difference, Victor, Chris and Bryson Yarbrough said they knew they had to come back home.

“If we’re going to come back to start a business, we’re coming back to this area,” Bryson Yarbrough said. “We believe we have something of value to add.”

In honor of their family name and West Louisville roots, the brothers started Brough Brothers Bourbon in London, England, as an export company selling bottles on Amazon.

The brothers grew up on 38th and Bank streets before moving to St. Matthews, then across the country and the world.

“It was always the goal and point to bring our product back to Kentucky,” Chris Yarbrough said. ”We just wanted to see the love we would receive throughout the world.”

With their grand opening scheduled for Friday, they brought it back to 1460 Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood, each brother with his own role.

“Every move that I make I have the full support of my brothers right besides,” Chris Yarbrough said. “That’s an exciting feeling.”

Bryson Yarbrough is the head distiller.

“We prep the barrels before we actually fill (them) with White Dog and turn them into bourbon,” Bryson Yarbrough said.

Together the brothers want to help drive revenue to West Louisville.

“One side is, we’ve come a long way” Bryson Yarbrough said. “The other side is, we have a long way to go.”

From their first full barrel in 2020, their European-style bottle includes hints of Kentucky all over it.

“We have representation of the horse racing industry, boxing, the bourbon industry, the skyline and wildlife,” Chris Yarbrough said.

Brough Brothers Distillery is the first Black-owned bourbon distillery in Kentucky.

