Advertisement

Atlanta Police: Scooter riders may try to steal your car

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Atlanta Police are warning drivers about a possible scam, involving scooter riders.

The department reports an increase of incidents where a scooter rider bumps your car from behind and then fakes an injury to get you to come to check on them.

While you’re out of the car, someone else hops into your driver’s seat and drives away.

Police are telling drivers to stay in their cars, lock their doors if they feel unsafe and call 911 immediately.

They can assess the damage or check on the condition of the scooter rider when they arrive.

Police said most accidents are real, but drivers should be on the lookout for bump-and-carjack scams like these.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
At least one person was hurt.
Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington

Latest News

Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
WATCH | Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
WATCH | Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
WATCH | Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 7/18: Rufus Friday with Hope Center; Dr. Candice Coyle from Bluegrass Army Depot; Ron Hink with Bechtel Parsons
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap