Brian Stuard shoots 64 to take lead in suspended Barbasol

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark.

After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace. Luke List was at 65 with Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Armour, Scott Harrington, J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth and Taylor Pendrith. Patrick Rodgers, Stephen Stallings Jr. and Will Grimmer also were 7 under when darkness stopped play. Rodgers and Stallings had two holes left, and Grimmer three.