Advertisement

Brian Stuard shoots 64 to take lead in suspended Barbasol

Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark
Source: PGA Tour
Source: PGA Tour
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.

Play was suspended twice in the afternoon because of rain and lightning, with 30 players unable to finish before dark.

After dropping a stroke on the par-4 18th to finish his opening nine, Stuard birdied five of the next six holes in the morning round at Keene Trace. Luke List was at 65 with Joseph Bramlett, Ryan Armour, Scott Harrington, J.T. Poston, Vaughn Taylor, David Lingmerth and Taylor Pendrith. Patrick Rodgers, Stephen Stallings Jr. and Will Grimmer also were 7 under when darkness stopped play. Rodgers and Stallings had two holes left, and Grimmer three.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
For the first time in ten years, Kentucky Lottery's logo has a new look
Cynthiana man wins big on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm
We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing...
Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms

Latest News

Lexington native Josh Teater stares down a putt at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday.
Teater cards eagle, two double-bogeys in Barbasol opening round
Three former Wildcats are part of the Class of 2021 to enter the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Wildcats included in 2021 Ky. Sports Hall of Fame class
Lane basketball camp at Transylvania back to normal in 2021
Lane basketball camp at Transylvania back to normal in 2021
Douglass linebacker Caden Johnson heading to Ball State
Douglass linebacker Caden Johnson heading to Ball State