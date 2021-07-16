Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an increase in showers and storms out there today and that’s a sign of what’s to come for the weekend. That’s when another system drops in here from the northwest and kicks off rounds of showers and storms, bringing heavy rains to much of the region.

Temps ahead of our front are back into the 80s today with a gusty southwest wind kicking up. Scattered showers and storms will be noted early today across the west and north, but the greatest risk for some showers and storms develops late today into the evening. Again, the greatest chances will be across the west and north. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end risk for a few strong or severe storms.

As we move into Saturday and Sunday, waves of showers and storms move across the region and bring the potential for heavy rains. Some of this action looks to hang around into the first half of next week. Locally heavy rains are a good bet for the weekend with some areas picking up some hefty totals.

We may actually get a few dry days by the middle of next week before another big trough digs into the eastern half of the country and brings more wet weather and knocks the numbers down.

