Community packs public meeting as push continues for changes to Pulaski Co. intersection

The intersection at US 27 and Ky. 70 in Pulaski County is where Fire Chief Norman Rutherford...
The intersection at US 27 and Ky. 70 in Pulaski County is where Fire Chief Norman Rutherford says he’s worked countless wrecks over the last 30 years.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EUBANK, Ky. (WKYT) - The push continues to make a dangerous intersection safer in one Pulaski County community.

It was a packed house Thursday night at the Eubank Senior Center for a public meeting about the intersection at US 27 and Highway 70.

The community wants a stoplight there to prevent crashes, but state transportation officials say the proposed RCUT would work better.

“We’re fed up with the wrecks and people getting killed is the main thing. And this RCUT they’re talking about, it’s gonna be dangerous for the school buses making a U-turn up there,” Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks said.

“With a traffic signal out there you would still have the same type intersection you’ve got, but with the RCUT intersection we are eliminating those crossover movements where we’re seeing the majority of crashes occur,” Amber Hale with KYTC said.

We don’t know when the state would start construction on the RCUT.

