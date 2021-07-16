Gov. Beshear reports 541 new COVID-19 cases; 4.49% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 541 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 469,710 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.49% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 133 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,284.

As of Friday, 294 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 64 are in the ICU, and 22 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,236,482 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

