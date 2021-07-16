Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggier setup for the weekend

Showers & thunderstorms possible this weekend
Showers & thunderstorms possible this weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I am not saying that it will rain all weekend, but it will be heavy at times.

A frontal boundary will dig in today and hang around through tomorrow. Actually, it will probably be in the area on Sunday as well. As long as it is here, we will keep the wet weather rolling across Kentucky through the weekend. You might even run into locally heavy rounds of rain.

I think that a lot of it will hold over to the first part of the new work week. It should mean that we will get in on some cooler temperatures, but the wet weather will be the reason.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
Body recovered in search for missing diver at LG&E power plant
At least one person was hurt.
Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms For The Weekend
Showers & storms will be with us this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances settle some before the wet weekend
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend
Rounds of showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast