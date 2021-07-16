Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggier setup for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I am not saying that it will rain all weekend, but it will be heavy at times.

A frontal boundary will dig in today and hang around through tomorrow. Actually, it will probably be in the area on Sunday as well. As long as it is here, we will keep the wet weather rolling across Kentucky through the weekend. You might even run into locally heavy rounds of rain.

I think that a lot of it will hold over to the first part of the new work week. It should mean that we will get in on some cooler temperatures, but the wet weather will be the reason.

Take care of each other!

