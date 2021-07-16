Advertisement

Kentucky contracts with Baptist-affiliated children’s agency

Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency.
By The Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky has reached a contract deal to continue placing youngsters with a Baptist-affiliated children’s agency.

The agreement comes after Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration removed LGBTQ anti-discrimination language that the agency steadfastly refused to sign.

The agreement continues the state’s long relationship with Sunrise Children’s Services. Sunrise is a foster care agency that also offers residential treatment programs.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Thursday it entered into the new agreement to continue placing children with Sunrise.

Sunrise’s attorney, John Sheller, said the agreement includes language protecting his client’s religious beliefs.

