Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/18: Rufus Friday with Hope Center; Dr. Candice Coyle from Bluegrass Army Depot; Ron Hink with Bechtel Parsons

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Rufus Friday with the Hope Center, Dr. Candice Coyle from the Bluegrass Army Depot and Ron Hink, the project manager for Bechtel Parsons.

The Hope Center in Lexington is under new leadership. Lexington has dealt with homelessness and addiction issues for decades, and in 1993, the Hope Center opened a shelter and has expanded its programs over the years as needs have grown.

You may know Rufus Friday as the former publisher of the Lexington Herald-Leader or his time at KCTS. Now, he’s in charge at The Hope Center and we welcome him to Kentucky Newsmakers this week.

Word came this week that the first M55 rockets containing VX nerve agent have been destroyed at the Bluegrass Army Depot. There are nearly 18,000 rockets there containing a substance that results in a deadly agent when activated.

The rockets have been rusting away in bunkers for decades and the public has known about it since the 1980s. It’s been a saga ever since of public activism, battles that went from city halls to Congress, and finally a plan to get the job done in recent years.

Joining us with an update is Dr. Candice Coyle from the Bluegrass Army Depot and Ron Hink, the project manager for Bechtel Parsons, the major contractor on the massive project.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
At least one person was hurt.
Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington

Latest News

Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
WATCH | Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
WATCH | Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
WATCH | Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
Jeremy Tuel, of Somerset, just won a Toyota CHR, all for donating blood.
Man drives home in new car after helping save a life by donating blood