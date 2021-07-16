Advertisement

Lexington’s Hope Center restarting volunteer program

After 16 long months, the Hope Center is able to open their doors up for people to come inside.
After 16 long months, the Hope Center is able to open their doors up for people to come inside.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jacobs Hope Cafeteria on Loudon Avenue was unusually quiet during the pandemic.

“We weren’t able to let people into the buildings, but we were able to give them a boxed meal,” said Carey Cairo with the Hope Center.

But after 16 long months, they’re able to open their doors up for people to come inside. Vaccinated people ages 12 and up are being welcomed back to volunteer in a variety of ways for the Hope Center.

“In our cafeterias, we have our clients who are in our drug and alcohol recovery program that are cooking and preparing the food. They’re serving sometimes 150 people and so the volunteers help things go smoothly so they can cook and clean,” Cairo said.

But their presence can sometimes be more meaningful than the assistance they offer.

“What it means for our clients is that connection with the community. They love having volunteers come in. It lets them know that someone in Lexington cares about them,” Cairo said.

If you’re interested in helping out at the Hope Center, you can click here.

