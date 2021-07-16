Advertisement

Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tours at country music legend Loretta Lynn’s homeplace are back open after being closed last year due to the pandemic.

”My favorite thing was that her niece gave the tour,” said Dan Zoeller from Louisville. “So, she had a lot of insight into the family and she could tell some stories.”

Fans were eager to return to the Butcher Holler after tours were put on hold for more than a year.

“People coming in from out of state, we did not want to increase the chances of spreading COVID down here,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.

Tours reopened in early July, but before they could reopen, they had to clean up a tree that fell from an ice storm earlier this year. Hale said it almost hit the outhouse. The weather also caused ruts in the driveway.

“We had people coming up here anyway, you know, climbing the hill past the gates and stuff,” said Hale. “Just to come to the house.”

Fans can now step inside to see the life of Lynn told by pictures and artifacts left behind.

“When she [Loretta] would come back here to visit, I mean she would come back here to just sit on the front porch,” added Hale. “They see how peaceful it is.”

“A big sense of history and take yourself back to what it would have been like to live there,” said Zoeller. “I was amazed it was so well preserved.”

Tours are offered seven days a week from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Thursday evening.
One person dead, another hurt after Lexington shooting

Latest News

After 16 long months, the Hope Center is able to open their doors up for people to come inside.
Lexington’s Hope Center restarting volunteer program
Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
WATCH | Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
WATCH | Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow
Loretta Lynn Homeplace tours continue in Butcher Hollow
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 541 new COVID-19 cases; 4.49% positivity rate