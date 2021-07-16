Man drives home in new car after helping save a life by donating blood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lucky winner drove home in a brand new car Friday.

Jeremy Tool from somerset just won a Toyota CHR, all for donating blood.

The Kentucky Blood Center says nearly 10,000 donors were eligible for Friday’s giveaway.

Tool says he started donating blood 19 years ago after his wife developed a serious medical condition.

“You know, it’s really just a bonus,” he said. “It’s really nothing really specific to do it for this reason. I do it to help others. and this was a huge bonus and something unexpected.”

The center is giving away another car later this summer.

Donate by September 11 to be a part of that drawing.

Like these new Toyotas? The Kentucky Blood Center are giving everyone who donates blood over the summer the chance to win one of these cars. Officials say they have a critical need for blood so they hope this promotion along with others will bring more donors in. More on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/WeNxG0sb1U — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 7, 2021

