Advertisement

Man drives home in new car after helping save a life by donating blood

Like these new Toyotas? The Kentucky Blood Center are giving everyone who donates blood over...
Like these new Toyotas? The Kentucky Blood Center are giving everyone who donates blood over the summer the chance to win one of these cars.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lucky winner drove home in a brand new car Friday.

Jeremy Tool from somerset just won a Toyota CHR, all for donating blood.

The Kentucky Blood Center says nearly 10,000 donors were eligible for Friday’s giveaway.

Tool says he started donating blood 19 years ago after his wife developed a serious medical condition.

“You know, it’s really just a bonus,” he said. “It’s really nothing really specific to do it for this reason. I do it to help others. and this was a huge bonus and something unexpected.”

The center is giving away another car later this summer.

Donate by September 11 to be a part of that drawing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
At least one person was hurt.
Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington

Latest News

Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
WATCH | Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
WATCH | Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
WATCH | Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Around