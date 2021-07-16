Advertisement

Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library

Police said an officer heard 20-25 gunshots early Friday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least one person in downtown Lexington.

Police told WKYT that an officer heard 20-25 shots fired near the Lexington Public Library on Main Street around 2:30 Friday morning.

Officers responding to the area saw a car fleeing. Police said that car was later wrecked on Mill Street near Maxwell Avenue.

One person inside the car was taken to the hospital with what police described as a minor gunshot wound.

WKYT also witnessed one person in handcuffs at the scene of the crash. Officers said it’s unclear if that person would be charged.

Police said they recovered several shell casings from the original scene. Some of the casings were in front of Alfafa, a restaurant on Main Street. More shell casings were found in front of the library across from the restaurant.

Multiple parked cars were also damaged by gunfire, according to police.

