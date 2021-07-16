Advertisement

Researchers warn tick populations in Kentucky may be increasing

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky have seen an increase in reports of ticks.

According to them, these reports indicate that ticks native to northern and southern states have growing populations in Kentucky. This has officials concerned about the spread of tick-born disease.

Dr. Jonathan Larson, an Extension Entomologist at UK, says that the northern ticks, many from New England, carry Lyme Disease.

“So, we don’t see the same rates of Lyme that we see in New England area down south,” he says. And we’re afraid that the New England one is coming into town and they’re going to set up shop, and we’re going to see an increase in Lyme because of that.”

He noted that Lyme Disease is typically rare in the Bluegrass, and that Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is more common. He has a lot of concern about this disease because the number of cases continue to increase.

“It does have a 33 percent mortality rate if left untreated, and it is something that we have seen, I think, it is over a 200 percent increase in cases of,” he says.

From a southern variant of tick comes an uncommon, but dramatic, disease called Alpha-gal Allergy. This is an allergy to red meat, and you won’t know you have it, according to researchers, until you have a reaction.

With these diseases and other health concerns stemming from ticks, experts advise people who spend time outside to cover up their skin, and use mosquito repellent.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an officer heard 20-25 gunshots early Friday morning.
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Thursday evening.
One person dead, another hurt after Lexington shooting
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

WAVE 3 News is your go-to source for breaking news, local headlines, weather, traffic, sports...
Bats test positive for rabies in Jefferson, Oldham counties
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19
(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on assault charges
The 28th Master Musicians Festival in Somerset spans the course of two days. It’s hosted on...
Master Musicians Festival kicks off in Somerset