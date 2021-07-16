Several food options at Julietta Market cited by Lexington Fire Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - About six businesses under Greyline Station and Julietta Market were forced to stop cooking by the Lexington Fire Department because of improper ventilation.

According to the fire department, some of the vendors were using deep fryers and didn’t have the appropriate hood system for ventilation.

None of the businesses had to close down, but they had to stop cooking in that fashion.

Some booths found alternative ways to prepare food without worrying about hot grease flying around.

“The vapors from the fat, the fatty liquid that will go into the air and will settle on objects and that creates a fire hazard because if something catches on fire it will spread the fire faster,” Jordan Saas with the Lexington Fire Department said.

A spokesperson for Julietta Market issued this statement:

“Julietta Market staff is pleased that food stall owners have found ways to adapt and innovate after being cited and are now compliant, open and ready to serve. And we will continue to work towards success with the one food stall owner who has not yet chosen to re-open.”

No fines have been issued.

