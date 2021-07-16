State wants input for improving traffic between Lexington, Nicholasville

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wants to hear from the public about how to improve traffic flow between Fayette and Jessamine Counties.

The Jessamine-Fayette Connectivity Study Public Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 22. It will begin at 5 p.m. and will be held at East Jessamine Middle School.

There will be a presentation to provide an overview of the study. Members of the study team will also be present to answer questions.

The cabinet says Jessamine County’s population is expected to increase by more than 40% by 2040. Lexington’s population is expected to grow by more than 33%. Current infrastructure is unable to handle such growth, according to the cabinet’s study.

The current project is not focused on previous discussions that included connecting US 27 to Interstate 75.

“Since our previous dialogue with the public last year, our team has conducted a thorough review of the input we received and used that feedback to inform the technical analysis that also has been conducted,” said Casey Smith, Planning Supervisor for KYTC and Project Manager for the Jessamine-Fayette Connectivity Study. “The project team has developed conceptual improvements that promote safety and increase connectivity, and we are ready to show those to the public and receive their feedback.”

The transportation cabinet said public input is an important part of the study process and encouraged the public to visit JessFayStudy.com to review the initial ideas.

“In our last round of public outreach, we heard from several hundred local residents who weighed in on their travel experiences within our study area,” said Smith. “More than 75 percent of those who responded to our first survey indicated that they think improvements are needed now. In addition, they said that increasing congestion, narrow travel lanes and shoulders, and too much truck traffic using local roads are issues that should be addressed.”

The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is partnering with KYTC on the study.

