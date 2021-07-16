Take to the skies in a historic World War II bomber this weekend at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blue Grass Airport has a special visitor.

A World War II-era B-17 bomber touched down Friday morning.

The plane, named Yankee Lady, with its crew of ten, including three pilots, will host visitors this weekend at the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. There you can hop inside and get a front-row seat to military aviation history.

“They’re just a piece of history to show folks what was really used back in World War II and basically to make sure that we never forget,” said Jerry Landreth, visiting aircraft coordinator.

You can also take a flight.

Flights on the bomber leave out Saturday and Sunday morning from The Aviation Museum of Kentucky.

