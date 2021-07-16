Two taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Lindenhurst Loop around 7:05 pm. Police say they found two individuals in a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital.

Police say it’s too early to tell if the victims’ injuries are life threatening.

Officers are looking into leads to determine what happened and spent the evening knocking on doors trying to find more information.

Neighbors stood on the sidewalk shocked by the police presence and tell us this is normally a quiet community, but say the recent shooting is concerning.

“It’s getting scary because Lexington used to be like, I mean, you heard about the big cities with the gun violence being high, but here? No. I have children, they’re grown, but still it’s hard to realize that this is happening and it’s growing in Lexington,” Phyllis Mayo said.

Lexington has had at least 63 shootings this year with at least 22 gun-related homicides so far. Many of the victims have been young. When we spoke to the police chief a while back, he told us the rise in gun violence is apart of a nationwide trend.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.