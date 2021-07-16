Advertisement

UK entomologist warns of moth-infested boxwood trees noted in the Ohio Valley

For some, the addition of boxwood trees makes a gorgeous addition to their home, but...
For some, the addition of boxwood trees makes a gorgeous addition to their home, but entomologists warn that an invasive pests could put these plants at risk.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Moth-infested boxwood trees imported from Canada have been noted in the Ohio Valley. While they are not yet in Kentucky, if they’re found, they can cause significant impacts to the state’s green industry.

“There was an accidental shipment that got lose and several states ended up importing material that may have been infested,” UK extension entomologist Jonathan Larson said. “This is a pest of boxwoods which are a very popular ornamental shrub.”

The invasive moths lay their eggs on the plants and the larvae then feed on the trees.

“They chew on the leaves and create almost a windowpane-like effect, they look like old burnt up potato chips kind of. There will be lots of silica in there winding them together, after they do that sometimes they will end up on the lower stem and will gurgle the plant and end up killing it,” Larson said.

While the invasive larvae originate from these new young trees, if it’s placed by an old one the pests can spread and attack the older plants.

“From what I’ve seen from the European folks that have talked about this is that it can affect all of these boxwoods that we have growing and it’s a pretty ubiquitous pest,” Larson said.

There is a way for people to trap and track these moths, but experts aren’t recommending them just yet.

“With a lot of moth pests we can produce pheromones that we can use to set traps to monitor for them,” Larson said. “Usually, it captures the males so that we can just see if it’s just in the vicinity and where we may need to focus our scouting efforts.”

Right now, experts are saying there is no reason to panic, but it’s important if you see any unusual damage to your trees to report it for further investigation.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Thursday evening.
One person dead, another hurt after Lexington shooting

Latest News

Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
WATCH | Lexington firefighter talks about experience helping with Florida condo collapse recovery efforts
Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
WATCH | Parents react to state guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
WATCH | Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
“This is like a seatbelt, the seatbelt’s not perfect,” says emergency physician Dr. Ryan...
‘This is like a seatbelt, the seatbelt’s not perfect’: Doctors encourage vaccines despite breakthrough cases
The plane, named Yankee Lady, with its crew of ten, including three pilots, will host visitors...
Take to the skies in a historic World War II bomber this weekend at Blue Grass Airport