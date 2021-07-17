Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Some drier time ahead

A drier pattern returns for a few days before another system approaches for the end of next week(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a stretch of on and off heavy showers and thunderstorms, we are finally approaching a drier pattern or a few days next week before storms return.

A few scattered showers will be with us through this evening and into parts of tonight, but it should break up more and more as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will hover around the 70s for a while this evening before falling into the 60s by later tonight as well. Mostly cloudy skies will hold on to our region for tonight with a few breaks at times with light to moderate winds.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s, with some patchy fog possible for isolated areas that winds are calmer. Otherwise, we’ll have another day of clouds and sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening. There is another isolated to scattered rain threat throughout the day on Sunday, but it looks like the greater chances will be in southern Kentucky. Afternoon highs are expected to reach around the upper-70s and lower-80s, but they could be significantly impacted by clouds and rain chances for some areas.

We’ll keep a few isolated rain chances around for Monday; otherwise, we are expecting a mainly dry first half of the workweek. As we get into Thursday and towards next weekend, it appears another system will move in, providing more scattered showers and thunderstorms chances once more. Temperatures throughout this week will stay somewhat seasonal for this time of year, with highs staying in the 80s throughout the week and overnight lows staying in the 60s.

