Ally Blake’s Forecast | A First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning everyone! It is a First Alert Weather Day and the potential for showers and storms with heavy rain is likely. I know this pattern is getting old, but the good news is we have some dry days ahead!

This morning most of us are waking up to mostly cloudy skies, some of us in the valleys of eastern Kentucky are seeing some fog, but temps are mild and humid in the low 70′s. Throughout the day more clouds will move in and shower and storms chances will increase. The main threat being flash flooding, if you get a stronger heavier shower it could put down a hefty amount in a short time, gusty winds also could make an appearance. Temps will get to about 80 degrees. The rain should taper off into the evening, but rain is still possible Sunday.

Tomorrow, the best chances of showers and storms will begin early in the day. Most of the rain will remain in southeastern Kentucky as a stalled front off to the north will finally sink into our area. This will help to clear us up and later in the day Sunday some of us could finally see some sunshine. Temps will range in the upper 70′s and low 80′s. The rest of the week looks to start off mostly dry. Of course, the chance for a summertime pop-up shower is possible, but I really think most of us will stay dry. Temps will stay in the low to mid 80′s. Later in the week it does look like a cold front will come back and rain chances will increase into next weekend.

I hope you all stay dry and have a great weekend:)

