Advertisement

Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said an officer heard 20-25 gunshots early Friday morning.
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Thursday evening.
One person dead, another hurt after Lexington shooting
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
State releases guidance for in-person schooling in Kentucky

Latest News

It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
The number of people killed in the catastrophic flooding across parts of western Europe rose to...
Over 100 dead and many more missing in Europe floods