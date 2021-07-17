Advertisement

‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A region-wide search got underway on Friday for Boone County native Sidney Winskey.

“Reportedly (she) left from her grandmother’s residence on Sly Branch on July the 10th around 12:30,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said. “She mentioned to her grandmother that she was going to stay with her sister in a hotel in Hazard.”

Winskey, who has also gone by the name of Sidney Jacobs, has not been seen since that night. Now family members are making their way to Eastern Kentucky in search of answers.

“I’m pretty scared,” Joshua Winskey said. “Something bad’s happened.”

Police officials say Winskey’s car, a 2000 Nissan Maxima, was later found. She was last seen leaving a house in Knott County with an unidentified man.

“At this time, that’s really the update that we have,” Gayheart said. “We don’t have a whole lot to go off of, so we’re really going to have to lean on the community, especially with this case, to try to further those efforts to locate her.”

Sidney’s husband Josh is making the trip up from Florida to look for her, preparing to aid in the search as he nears the mountains.

“I’ve been doing my own research and stuff trying to find out where she’s been,” Winskey said. “Her sisters are helping me get some four-wheelers together and my sisters are getting a bunch of people together.”

Winskey said he has just one thing to say to his wife.

“That I love her and I just want her to come back,” Winskey said.

Those with any information regarding Winskey’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

