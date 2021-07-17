Advertisement

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Representative and House Majority Leader Bam Carney has died.

Carney was first elected to represent the 51st district, which includes Taylor and Adair County, in 2009.

Carney returned home last month after being hospitalized for more than a year with a severe case of pancreatitis.

In a statement released Saturday, June 17, State Auditor Mike Harmon expressed sadness in learning about his death.

“I am very saddened to learn about the passing of my former colleague in the Kentucky House, and more importantly, my friend, Rep. Bam Carney,” Harmon said. “Bam was a tremendous leader for his district and the Commonwealth as the former House Majority Leader and on the House Education Committee.  Bam tirelessly worked for the betterment of our classrooms and served all Kentuckians with compassion.”

Harmon went on to say he and his wife offer their thoughts and prayers to Carney’s sons as well as his friends, family, and constituents.

Carney was 51 years old.

