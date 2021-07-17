Advertisement

Louisville’s Cuban community caravans around town in support of island nation

Louisville’s Cuban community continues to bring awareness to what’s happening in Cuba.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Cuban community continues to bring awareness to what’s happening in Cuba.

The group El Kentubano organized a caravan ride Friday night that started at the parking lot across from Slugger Field.

Similar caravans -- as well as protests -- have sparked all over the country as Cubans march in solidarity with their homeland. Demonstrators are protesting the communist regime, livig conditions, rising prices and economic shortages.

“We are against all the oppression,” caravan participant Vladimir Varona said. “We are standing by the Cuban people because they deserve freedom. They deserve to have free elections. They deserve to be a life with dignity. They deserve to be free.”

Several states have Cuban populations caravaning to the U.S. Capitol, where they plan on protesting in front of the White House to demand action from President Joe Biden’s administration.

