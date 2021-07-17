Poston grabs Barbasol lead; Teater five shots back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - J.T. Poston fired a six-under 66 on Friday to grab the lead at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville. Poston sits at -13.

Poston will be paired in the final group on Saturday with Ryan Armour, who is one shot back after carding a 67 on Friday.

Josh Teater moved up 23 spots on the leaderboard after his Friday round of 67. Teater, who had two double-bogeys on Thursday, was bogey free for his second round. Teater had birdies on 1, 5 and 8, and had an eagle on the par-5 number 15 to go five-under on the day (-8).

Teater starts his third round at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday and is paired with Ben Taylor.

Former UK golfer Stephen Stallings, Jr. made the cut despite a one-over 73 on Friday. Stallings sits at minus-four.

Stallings and playing partner Jonathan Byrd tee off at 9:25 a.m.

