Sheriff: Laurel County man arrested on assault charges

(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is in jail and charged with assault in Laurel County according to sheriff’s deputies.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say Kristopher Denham is charged with assault and wanton endangerment after deputies were called to Woodland Court yesterday morning.

When they got there they found a man who had been assaulted. He was flown to UK Hospital for treatment and his condition remains unknown.

Denham was arrested and is being held in the Laurel County Jail.

