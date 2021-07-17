Advertisement

Veterans judge classic car show raising money for Honor Flight Bluegrass

It was a blast from the past at a Louisville restaurant Saturday afternoon, as drivers showed...
It was a blast from the past at a Louisville restaurant Saturday afternoon, as drivers showed off classic rides for a good cause.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a blast from the past at a Louisville restaurant Saturday afternoon, as drivers showed off classic rides for a good cause.

Honor Flight Bluegrass, a non-profit organization dedicated to sending veterans to Washington DC to view the memorials for World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, hosted their first annual classic car show.

The event brought dozens of classic cars and trucks to Mike Linnig’s Restaurant at Cane Run Road. Veterans served as the celebrity judges for the event, giving out top honors to the best classic rides.

Proceeds from the event go to this year’s upcoming flight on October 20, which will be the first and only flight in 2021.

Jeff Thoke, chairman of the board of Honor Flight Bluegrass, said the trips give veterans a chance to bond with other fellow members who served.

‘It’s a way really that we can honor our veterans,” Thoke said. “I think they really appreciate the fact that we fly them to Washington and honor them for their service.”

In addition, the National Anthem was sung by 9-year-old D’Corey Johnson, a third grader from Bates Elementary that has gone viral for his powerful music performances.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19
“I’m concerned for the increasing numbers,” Tomilinson says. “It makes more work for our staff,...
Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports 70% increase of COVID-19 cases
The plane, named Yankee Lady, with its crew of ten, including three pilots, will host visitors...
Take to the skies in a historic World War II bomber this weekend at Blue Grass Airport