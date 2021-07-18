Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Drier pattern returns to the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While a few scattered showers will remain around for parts of the region on Monday, a drier pattern returns for the first half of this workweek before storm chances return.

Mostly dry conditions will persist for much of central and eastern Kentucky for this evening and into tonight. For areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky, shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around as a cold front sinks just to the south. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 70s tonight and then end up into the 60s overnight. Moderate winds will continue across our region as well.

By Monday morning, we’ll begin the day in the mid to upper-60s. Mostly sunny skies will be around again, with some clouds mixed in at times. There are still chances for a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening; however, those chances will stay primarily to southern Kentucky again. Temperatures by the afternoon and evening are expected to rise into the mid-80s and closer to average.

Dry conditions will persist through the middle of the week, with a very weak system trying to push into northern Kentucky on Wednesday that could bring some rain chances. Once we get into the latter half of the week, another system will dive into our region, providing increased chances of showers and thunderstorms once more. These rain chances will also be associated with a trough that tries to dig into our area and provide milder temperatures. Models are still trying to get ahold of this late-week system, so there could be some changes to come throughout the week.

