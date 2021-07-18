Ally Blake’s Forecast | Drier Days Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday everyone! We have a cold front dropping into the region today, and it’s bringing a drier setup to the region as we end the weekend and move into a brand new work week!

Waking up this morning temps are in the upper 60′s and low 70′s with a light layer of clouds. The front that dropped over the region and has dropped humidity levels, making today a bit more bearable. Some showers are still possible in southern Kentucky and most of us, especially north of I 64 thing will be quiet. That’s where local high water issues could show up again today. Farther north, drier air moves in and keeps storm chances fairly low. By the end of the day, temps will top out around 80 degrees, with northerly flow, and all of us will see sunshine and a beautiful sunset. Also, PSA: it is National Ice Cream Day and I hope you can all enjoy a sweet treat with the nice weather ahead.

The workweek starts out fairly dry, with low rain chances and temps in the mid 80′s. Some of us could get close to 90 by the end of the week. Later into the week is when the chance for showers and storms increases again. We will enjoy the nicer weather while we can!

I hope you all have a great day and enjoy the nicer weather ahead:)

