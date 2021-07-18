Advertisement

Collin Morikawa wins The Open and he’s just 24 years old

Morikawa wins the British Open in his debut and becomes the first player to capture two different majors on the first attempt.
Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green after winning the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal St George's golf course in Sandwich, England, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
By Brian Milam
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SANDWICH, England (AP) - Collin Morikawa won the British Open in his debut and became the first player to capture two different majors on the first attempt. The 24-year-old from California closed with a bogey-free 4-under 66 Sunday for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth.

Morikawa won his PGA Championship debut 11 months ago at empty Harding Park. This time he did it in front of a crowd, with 32,000 spectators at Royal St. George’s. Morikawa is the first player since Bobby Jones in 1926 to win two majors in eight or fewer starts, and his total of 15-under 265 was a 72-hole record at the links in Sandwich, England.

