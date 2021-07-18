The Franklin County Humane Society aims to raise $10,000 towards new shelter

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Dogs and cats at the Franklin County Humane Society have futures dependent on us.

The organization’s campaign hopes to bring animals to a brand new shelter by July of 2022.

“We’ve raised $1.1 million dollars in a year in a pandemic,” says board president Sam Marcus.

Marcus says there’s still $500,000 dollars left to go. If the organization raises $10,000 dollars the week of July 19th, an anonymous donor will match that number.

“We could have another $20,000 or more towards the capital campaign,” says Marcus.

Why a new building? Marcus says the space was built as a dog kennel, but the organization takes in more cats.

That’s not all.

“We’re actually now over 50 years old,” Marcus says. “We’ve been flooded 6 times.”

Marcus shares that the most recent flood was just this week.

The new facility, to be located at Carpenter Farm, won’t just be out of the flood plain. It’ll have more space allowing separation between cats and dogs. This keeps any diseases from spreading. It’s space that will also give a buffer if there’s an influx in intake.

“Which always happens with kittens especially,” Marcus says.

One donation at a time, making a difference to each and every new furry resident.

Marcus says the shelter has had more intake of animals the past month or two, as people are more out and about.

If you’re interested in donating you can visit this website, or email FCHScapitalcampaign@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.