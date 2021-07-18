Advertisement

The Franklin County Humane Society aims to raise $10,000 towards new shelter

If the organization raises $10,000 dollars the week of July 19th, an anonymous donor will match...
If the organization raises $10,000 dollars the week of July 19th, an anonymous donor will match that number.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Dogs and cats at the Franklin County Humane Society have futures dependent on us.

The organization’s campaign hopes to bring animals to a brand new shelter by July of 2022.

“We’ve raised $1.1 million dollars in a year in a pandemic,” says board president Sam Marcus.

Marcus says there’s still $500,000 dollars left to go.  If the organization raises $10,000 dollars the week of July 19th, an anonymous donor will match that number.

“We could have another $20,000 or more towards the capital campaign,” says Marcus.

Why a new building? Marcus says the space was built as a dog kennel, but the organization takes in more cats.

That’s not all.

“We’re actually now over 50 years old,” Marcus says. “We’ve been flooded 6 times.”

Marcus shares that the most recent flood was just this week.

The new facility, to be located at Carpenter Farm, won’t just be out of the flood plain. It’ll have more space allowing separation between cats and dogs. This keeps any diseases from spreading.  It’s space that will also give a buffer if there’s an influx in intake.

“Which always happens with kittens especially,” Marcus says.

One donation at a time, making a difference to each and every new furry resident.

Marcus says the shelter has had more intake of animals the past month or two, as people are more out and about.

If you’re interested in donating you can visit this website, or email FCHScapitalcampaign@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
“I’m concerned for the increasing numbers,” Tomilinson says. “It makes more work for our staff,...
Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports 70% increase of COVID-19 cases
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Drier pattern returns to the forecast
File image
Lexington Fire Department is reminding hikers about safety after dangerous rescue
Turner was 60-years-old.
Victim in deadly Harrodsburg crash identified
File image
Lexington police investigating overnight shooting
Bats in Kentucky
Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky