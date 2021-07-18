Advertisement

Georgetown Police looking for suspects in car break-ins

Police said there are five individuals they think are involved.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is looking for suspects in a series of car break-ins.

Police said the break-ins happened Thursday, July 15, around 7:30 p.m.

They said the suspects stole cash, two purses, credit cards, and miscellaneous personal identification.

Police said there are five individuals involved with the thefts that they know of.

They’re asking anyone with video surveillance that may help to identify them to let the police know.

If anyone has video or information that may be helpful, they’re asked to contact Officer J. Christopher at ext. 873.

On 07/15/2021 at 7:39 am, GPD Officers were dispatched to Payne's Landing subdivision in response to several vehicles...

Posted by Georgetown Police Department on Sunday, July 18, 2021

