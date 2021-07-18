Hahn shoots 60 to pull within 2 at Barbasol Championship

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - James Hahn missed a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history Saturday. He settled for a 12-under 60 and a chance to win Barbasol Championship. Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston at Keene Trace. Hahn’s 132-yard approach on the par-4 18th spun back, leaving a 35-foot putt that he missed to the right - a few minutes before second-round leader Poston teed off. Jim Furyk set the tour record with a 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship and also is one of 11 players to shoot 59. Poston had a bogey-free 66 to get to 19-under 197. Luke List was a stroke back.

Local favorite Josh Teater finished his round at 11-under and in a tie for 24th. The Morehead State alum had six birdies to go with three bogeys in his third round.