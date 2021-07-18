Advertisement

Hahn shoots 60 to pull within 2 at Barbasol Championship

Local favorite Josh Teater finished his round at 11-under and in a tie for 24th
Joseph Bramlett hits to the 10th green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf...
Joseph Bramlett hits to the 10th green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) - James Hahn missed a chance to shoot the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history Saturday. He settled for a 12-under 60 and a chance to win Barbasol Championship. Eight strokes back entering the day, Hahn had two eagles in the career-best round to move within two strokes of leader J.T. Poston at Keene Trace. Hahn’s 132-yard approach on the par-4 18th spun back, leaving a 35-foot putt that he missed to the right - a few minutes before second-round leader Poston teed off. Jim Furyk set the tour record with a 58 in the 2016 Travelers Championship and also is one of 11 players to shoot 59. Poston had a bogey-free 66 to get to 19-under 197. Luke List was a stroke back.

Local favorite Josh Teater finished his round at 11-under and in a tie for 24th. The Morehead State alum had six birdies to go with three bogeys in his third round.

