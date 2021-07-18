Advertisement

KSP Trooper surprises Eastern Kentucky boy for his 8th birthday

KSP Trooper surprises Eastern Kentucky boy for his 8th birthday
KSP Trooper surprises Eastern Kentucky boy for his 8th birthday(Credit: Kentucky State Police (KSP))
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky State Police trooper from Post 10 Harlan surprised a boy for his 8th birthday.

A Facebook post said Trooper Ledford stopped by to surprise 8-year-old Dennis for his birthday. The post said Dennis a “big fan of KSP.”

“Thank you for the support Dennis, and we hope to see you at the training academy one day,” said troopers.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Three people were taken to the hospital.
Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Police say Sidney Winskey (above) was last seen on July 10 leaving her grandmother's house.
‘I just want her to come back’: Search continues for missing Knott County woman
“I’m concerned for the increasing numbers,” Tomilinson says. “It makes more work for our staff,...
Lake Cumberland District Health Department reports 70% increase of COVID-19 cases
The Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.
Gov. Beshear to hold briefing Monday on delta variant of COVID-19

Latest News

The victim was taken to the hospital.
One man taken to the hospital after shooting in downtown Lexington
Recently, there have been reports of rabid bats found in Jefferson and Oldham Counties. While...
WATCH | Expert weighs in after rabid bats found in Kentucky
“How exciting is that? They’re getting vocational training for an industry that means more than...
WATCH | Shepherd’s House and Taylor Made Farm give new career opportunities in horse industry
Shepherd's House and Taylor Made Farm have partnered to offer career opportunities in the horse...
Shepherd’s House and Taylor Made Farm give new career opportunities in horse industry
Shooting
KSP: Death investigation underway in Clay County