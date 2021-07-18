Advertisement

Mandaloun takes controversial Haskell at Monmouth on DQ.

Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall
In a photo provided by Equi-Photo, Mandaloun, right, with jockey Florent Geroux, races next to...
In a photo provided by Equi-Photo, Mandaloun, right, with jockey Florent Geroux, races next to Hot Rod Charlie (4), with Flavien Prat, after Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch, causing Midnight Bourbon, front left, and jockey Paco Lopez to fall during the Haskell Invitational horse race at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J., Saturday, July 17, 2021. Mandaloun was declared the winner after Hot Rad Charlie was placed last for interference. (Mark Wyville/Equi-Photo via AP)((Mark Wyville/Equi-Photo via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun was involved in another controversial finish, awarded the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park on Saturday after apparent winner Hot Rod Charlie veered in the stretch and caused Midnight Bourbon and his jockey to take a scary fall. Midnight Bourbon recovered from a tumble to the track and ran off uninjured, the on-call vet at the Jersey Shore track said. Jockey Paco Lopez was put on board and removed form the track in an ambulance. There was no immediate word on his condition. The track stewards immediately flashed the inquiry sign after the race and they didn’t need long to place Hot Rod Charlie, the 4-5 favorite coming off a second-place finish in the Belmont Stakes, last for interference.

Most Read

Kentucky Representative Bam Carney dies at age 51
Police said an officer heard 20-25 gunshots early Friday morning.
Man shot, cars damaged near downtown Lexington library
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Lexington Thursday evening.
One person dead, another hurt after Lexington shooting
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Witnesses testify about JCPS protocol in trial of bus driver who dragged student

Latest News

J.T. Poston leads after two round at the Barbasol Championship.
Poston grabs Barbasol lead; Teater five shots back
Keldon Johnson
Keldon Johnson added to Team USA
Source: PGA Tour
Brian Stuard shoots 64 to take lead in suspended Barbasol
Lexington native Josh Teater stares down a putt at the Barbasol Championship on Thursday.
Teater cards eagle, two double-bogeys in Barbasol opening round