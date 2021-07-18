Advertisement

NKY resident wins $1 million off of Mega Millions lottery ticket

Jul. 17, 2021
FORT MITCHELL, KY (WXIX) -One Northern Kentucky resident won $1 million from a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the Fort Mitchell resident, whose name was not identified, matched all five numbers, but the Mega Mega ball from Friday night’s game.

The numbers were 24-25-47-52-57 with a Mega Ball of 24, officials said.

Officials stated that if the resident matched the Mega Ball as well, that person could have won $117 million.

Staff members have to “execute a series of security checks” before they reveal the ticket holder’s name.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the money.

“We’re looking forward to greeting Kentucky’s newest millionaire,” Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville said.

