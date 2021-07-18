Preparations continue in Wilmore for Ichthus Music Festival

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The oldest running Christian music festival that ended in 2012 at its Wilmore, Ky home is returning in September.

Joe Lycan is the owner of Servant Heart Farm and recently also acquired the rights to the Ichthus name.

The festival ran continuously at two different locations in Wilmore from the early 1970s to 2012. In its heyday, the festival saw crowds exceed 20,000, with people watching more than 100 bands on several stages during multiple-day events. Creation Festival bought the rights to the name and had one Ichthus Festival at the Kentucky Horse Park in 2015.

Lycan tells us the festival ran into numerous problems in its later years, but they are glad to get it back and hope to return it to its ministerial roots.

“We want bands that are going to glorify the Lord, and it’s not about the glitter and the recognition or the National fame. It’s about taking it back to Jesus,” said Lycan.

Tickets are now on sale for the one-day festival.

Lycan says the goal now is to have one day of concerts. But he hopes eventually they would like to have a longer festival and move it back to the spring or summertime.

