Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash in Lexington.

Lexington Police got a call after 9:45 p.m. Saturday of a crash off Russell Cave Road and Dreamland Drive.

They say two cars were involved.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Police describe one person’s injuries as potentially life-threatening.

A crash reconstruction unit has been called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

