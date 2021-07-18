Three sent to the hospital after Lexington crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash in Lexington.
Lexington Police got a call after 9:45 p.m. Saturday of a crash off Russell Cave Road and Dreamland Drive.
They say two cars were involved.
Three people were taken to the hospital. Police describe one person’s injuries as potentially life-threatening.
A crash reconstruction unit has been called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
